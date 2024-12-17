Kyslytsya At UN: Russia Uses 1,100 Missiles Against Ukraine's Energy System In 2024 Alone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024 alone, Russia has carried out 12 large-scale directly on Ukraine's infrastructure, launching around 1,100 and ballistic missiles at its facilities.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, drew the attention of the UN Security Council members to this during a meeting on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Last Friday's strike was the 12th carried out by Russia against our energy infrastructure in 2024 alone. For these attacks, Russia used around 1,100 missiles – both cruise and ballistic ones," Kyslytsya emphasized, noting that this number refers solely to missiles targeting Ukrainian energy facilities.

He pointed out that the most recent attack was one of the largest, with Russians launching 94 missiles and 193 drones. In this context, Kyslytsya thanked all partners who continue to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Their contributions are not just acts of solidarity but also critical measures in the prevention of genocide," the Ukrainian representative highlighted.

He described this as a noble and principled commitment that will forever be honored in history.

At the same time, Kyslytsya stressed that Russia continues to use munitions containing toxic chemicals. Since February 2023, there have already been 4,950 documented cases, resulting in injuries to over two thousand Ukrainian servicemen.

"A lot of other deadly weapons remain in Russia's stockpiles, mostly from the Soviet times. Guided aerial bombs are among the deadliest. In just one week, Russia launched almost 500 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions, as well as residential areas of Ukrainian cities," he noted.

The Ukrainian representative reminded the Council that Russian forces deliberately target not only civilians but Ukrainian rescuers and humanitarian personnel as well.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians, children, and first responders is a war crime, which underscores the need for the international community to hold Russia accountable and to intensify efforts to protect Ukraine's most vulnerable populations," Kyslytsya declared.

In this regard, the diplomat commended the work of the UN humanitarian team in Ukraine and expressed gratitude to all organizations, partners, and donors supporting these efforts. At the same time, he called on them "to keep Ukraine at the center of the global humanitarian agenda alongside other affected regions."

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN urged the international community not to succumb to Russia's bluff and its attempt to portray itself as a superpower. Instead, he said, the world must comprehend that the Kremlin's imperial ambitions are steadily collapsing, and after the failure in Syria, Putin will meet the same fate in Ukraine.