ISW states North Korean, Russian soldiers struggle in communication with each others

(MENAFN) North Korean are reportedly dealing with predictable problem with high casualties and poor interaction with Russian troops in the Kursk area, likely disrupting cooperation among North Korean and Russian personnel and undermining Russian mission. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) declared this in a recent report, in accordance with Ukrinform.



ISW specialists cited a statement stated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) on December 14 that North Korean troops functioning in the Kursk area currently fired at Chechen "Akhmat" Spetsnaz battalion vehicles and murdered eight Chechen workers in a friendly fire incident, probably owing to the language difference between the Russian and North Korean troops.



ISW specialists also mentioned HUR as stating that a contingent consisting of Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast lost 200 workers as of December 14 and that Ukrainian drones swarmed a North Korean location, which is consistent with current reports of North Korean troops engaging in attritional infantry attack.



