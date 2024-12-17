Subscriber Data Management Market Set To Soar To $25.5 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Subscriber Data Management Market

The growing digitalization and rising adoption of cloud-based services across the world

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Subscriber Data Management report offers a detailed segmentation of the global subscriber data management market based on solution, type, deployment model, enterprise size, application type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 505 Pages) at:The complexity of managing multiple databases and data structures led to inconsistencies and overlap in data, difficulties in provisioning, limited redundancy, and high cost of operations. SDM addresses all these issues, separating application logic from data storage and helping facilitate data-less application front ends and limitless redundancy. Further, it is evolving as the physical network to virtualized, cloud-native, service-based architecture (SBA).The Subscriber Data Management Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global subscriber data management market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Factors such as, the increase in adoption of subscriber data management solutions to enhance operation & productivity, fuel the growth of the market. In addition, communications service providers are investing in 5G networks, a trend that is expected to continue to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing number of mobile devices and NFV and IP system deployments, combined with increasing demand for advanced network technologies such as LTE and VoLTE, has led to significant growth in the subscriber data management market forecast. However, security & privacy concerns related to the data hamper the growth of the subscriber data management industry.Factors such as shutdown of educational institutions, offices, and manufacturing facilities for an indefinite period; major shift toward work-from-home culture; and implementation of social distancing policies have led to increasing need of technologies, which can help them to pass through these difficult times. COVID-19 has positively impacted on the digital transformation initiative, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the SDM market in the upcoming years.In terms of application type, the mobile segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global subscriber data management market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 22.9% through 2031. The report also studies the others segment.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global subscriber data management market. However, the market in Europe is likely to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other region analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for two-thirds of the global subscriber data management market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The small and medium enterprises segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:The report analyzes these key players of the global subscriber data management market . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.The key players profiled in this report includeThe key players that operate in the subscriber data management market analysis Amdocs Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Computaris International, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the subscriber data management industry.Other Trending Reports:Content Disarm And Reconstruction Market -Massive IoT Market -Speech Analytics Market -Network Performance Monitoring Market -

