350,000 Gaza 'Patients' Face Risk Of Death: Report

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A human rights report has revealed that the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip has put patients with chronic diseases at risk of death due to poor services on the one hand, and the depletion of medicines on the other hand, in addition to food shortages and the repeated forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of them.

The report issued by the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights in Palestine said that patients with chronic diseases need to have appropriate medicines and treatments available on a permanent basis, and their delay in taking the leads to the deterioration of their health conditions and exposes their lives to the risk of death.

The number of people suffering from chronic diseases in the Gaza Strip is about 350,000 , all of whom have been deprived of receiving the necessary health care due to the genocidal war.

The report noted that many patients have stopped taking their medicines regularly, while some have stopped taking the medicine due to its unavailability in centers affiliated with the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

It said that the occupation forces prevented the entry of any medicines or medical supplies from the beginning of the war in October 2023 until February 2024, then allowed some companies to bring in certain types of medicines, including medicines for chronic diseases, until May 2024.

A separate report by UNRWA said that its baby milk supplies are almost finished in the Gaza Strip, putting the lives of more than 8,500 infants at risk.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 45,028 people have been killed during more than 14 months of the war between Israel and Palestinian resistance movement fighters.

It said 106,962 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

MENAFN16122024000067011011ID1109000079