'Killer Witches From Outer Space' Digital Release Is Just In Time To Bewitch Audiences For The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Killer Witches From Outer Space" Official Poster

The "Killer Witches" Have Landed!

Branscombe Richmond in "Killer Witches From Outer Space"

This wildly entertaining family sci-fi creature feature is a thrilling mix of adventure, chills, laughs, and plenty of witches...from outer space!

- Milko DavisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artist View Entertainment and producer Milko Davis are thrilled to announce the VOD release of "Killer Witches From Outer Space" on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Fawesome, iN DEMAND, Tubi, and Vimeo. This wildly entertaining sci-fi creature feature is a thrilling mix of adventure, chills, laughs, and plenty of witches...from outer space!Starring fan-favorite Branscombe Richmond (Renegade) and the ever-charismatic Michael-John Wolfe (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), and also introducing rising stars Cuan Snyman (Ghosters: Phantom Patrol), Karis Peterson, and Heather Strickland, whose electric performances bring youthful energy to this hair-raising tale.This holiday takes a terrifying twist for the sleepy town of Willow Glen. When three unlikely heroes - a fearless teenager (Snyman), her tech-savvy younger brother (Peterson), and their grizzled uncle (Richmond) discover that an alien invasion is underway, with an even more horrifying truth: these aliens are witches bent on transforming Earth into their cosmic coven.Armed with wits, bravery, and homemade gadgets, the trio embark on a high-stakes mission to overthrow the witches and banish them back to their otherworldly dimension. But will they succeed before the witching hour strikes midnight? Sealing the town's fate forever?“Killer Witches from Outer Space” is pure fun - a rollercoaster ride for fans of creature features, sci-fi, and adventure,” says producer Milko Davis.“We wanted to create a film that brings families and friends together for a spooky movie night with thrills, laughs, and maybe a few screams!”Catch“Killer Witches from Outer Space” on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Fawesome, iN DEMAND, Tubi, and Vimeo now and experience the ultimate showdown of witches, aliens, and brave young (human) heroes. Perfect for fans of cult classics and genre-bending storytelling, this film promises to cast a spell on viewers of all ages.For media inquiries, please contact:Scott Jones, PresidentArtist View Entertainment...+1 818 752 2480, ext. 5About Artist View Entertainment:Artist View Entertainment is a leading independent film distribution company dedicated to bringing compelling and diverse stories to audiences worldwide. Focusing on fostering creative talent and supporting innovative filmmaking, Artist View Entertainment is committed to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences across all platforms. For more information, visit

Scott J. Jones

Artist View Entertainment

+1 818-752-2480

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.