TWO OF SIBYLLINE PRESS' NOVELS MAKE KIRKUS REVIEWS' 'BEST INDIE BOOKS OF 2024' LIST

Julia Park Tracey's Silence: A Novel and Simi Monheit's The Goldie Standard: A Novel Both Honored

- Vicki DeArmon, Publisher Sibylline PressGRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sibylline Press is pleased to announce that two of their novels have been selected to be in Kirkus Reviews'“Best Indie Books of 2024” list. Both Silence: A Novel by Julia Park Tracey, and The Goldie Standard: A Novel by Simi Monheit not only received the sought-after“Kirkus Star” designation but were also selected to be honored among the 100 books that made the list. Thousands of books come through Kirkus Reviews' Indie program every year, making this a prestigious distinction.Both Silence and The Goldie Standard are featured in the December 15th issue of Kirkus Reviews magazine, in a special email newsletter on December 16th, and also on the Kirkus Reviews' website: HERE .In Silence: A Novel, Julia Park Tracey delivers a bewitching tale of loss and redemption, based on her own ancestor, her seventh great-grandmother Silence Marsh who Julia discovered during family history research on Ancestry. After three grievous losses, Puritan woman Silence Marsh dares to question God aloud in the church, and that blasphemy lands her in trouble-she is silenced for a year by the powers that be.Hilarious and surprising, The Goldie Standard by Simi Monheit brings a present-day take on a highly creative grandmother trapped in Assisted Living who sets out to find her unsuspecting Ph.D granddaughter a husband who is a doctor-with a yarmulke, of course. This novel explores generational differences, the weight of tradition, and the legacy of Holocaust survivors. Drawing on the long tradition of Jewish humor and pathos, The Goldie Standard mainly celebrates life.“Sibylline Press was formed to publish the brilliant work of women authors 50 and over. It's especially rewarding to have our amazing authors recognized in Kirkus Reviews' prestigious 'Best Indie Books of 2024' list,” said Vicki DeArmon, Publisher of Sibylline Press.About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. The press publishes about 12 titles a year in trade paper. Recently they launched the new e-book imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their“Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction, mystery, adventure, romance, and memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

