Shares Skyrocket On Deal To Use Quantum To Enhance Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Shares of this quantum solution provider are on a tear this Monday on news of a strategic alliance with a leading blockchain and AI innovator.

Krown Technologies Ltd., a leading innovator in %Blockchain , %FinTech , and %ArtificialIntelligence infrastructure, and %Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: $QNC) (OTC: $QNCCF), a leader in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions, announced in a press release today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), representing a significant milestone in advancing security, functionality, and efficiency within the blockchain ecosystem.

Blockchain technology can be threatened by quantum computing as it could potentially break the cryptographic algorithms that secure it. Developing quantum-resistant cryptography and key migration strategies is essential to safeguard blockchain systems against future quantum advancements.

Krown's robust blockchain ecosystem and development expertise, combined with Quantum eMotion's cutting-edge QRNG technology, presents a new security standard for blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency wallets. QRNGs harness the inherent unpredictability of %Quantum mechanics to produce true randomness, a crucial factor in secure cryptographic operations.