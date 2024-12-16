Naftogaz Confirms Compliance With Anti-Corruption ISO Standard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC has confirmed that its anti-corruption management system complies with the international standard ISO 37001:2016 'Anti-bribery management systems'.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine's anti-corruption management system complies with the international ISO 37001:2016 standard. This was confirmed by an external audit conducted by the certification body TÜV Austria in November 2024,” the report states.

Following the audit, no discrepancies were found. The auditors also provided recommendations for further improving the system.

“This certificate is the result of two years of work by the Compliance Department of the Naftogaz of Ukraine. It demonstrates the company's strong commitment to preventing bribery and corruption, and upholding the principles of anti-corruption ethics,” Naftogaz stressed.

The ISO compliance certificate was issued for a period of three years. It needs to be confirmed during the annual supervisory audit.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group endorsed a uniform standard to check contractors , as well as provides a confidential hotline to report potential violations.

