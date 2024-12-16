Ukraine To Participate In Expo 2025 In Japan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will participate in 2025, one of the most prestigious global events, to be held in Osaka, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The event is expected to attract over 160 participating countries and approximately 28 million visitors.

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime and Minister of Yulia Svyrydenko said this during a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Ukrinform reports, citing the of Economy .

"World exhibitions are held once every five years. The theme of Expo 2025 is creating a society for the future. Despite the ongoing war, we have decided that Ukraine should present its potential at the world's largest exhibition. This is an excellent opportunity for our country to draw the attention of the international community to the issues of recovery, reconstruction, and investment in our economy," Svyrydenko said.

She expressed gratitude to Japan for its significant support, noting that Japan is one of Ukraine's largest donors, having allocated $4.2 billion to support the Ukrainian budget in 2024 alone.

Iwaya noted that Japan is considering additional support for Ukraine's energy sector, as well as continuing humanitarian projects such as providing shelters in schools and meals to students.

The two officials also discussed revising the Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments and the organization of an annual forum on humanitarian demining in Ukraine, set to take place in Japan in 2025.

World Expos, first held in 1851 in London, are international exhibitions showcasing technical and technological advancements. They are hosted every five years in different countries.

The upcoming World Expo 2025 in Osaka will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will coordinate the country's participation in this event.

