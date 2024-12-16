Customs Thwarts Bid To Smuggle Chewing Tobacco
12/16/2024 2:01:36 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle around 325 kgs of chewing tobacco, the General Authority of Customs (GAC) said in a social media post.
The Anti-Smuggling and Harmful Practices Department in cooperation with Hamad port and Southern ports Customs was able to effectively analyse the intelligence data on this regard, the statement said.
Accordingly, the targeted cargo was scanned using GAC specialised equipment and the banned substances were found hidden inside detergent powder boxes.
