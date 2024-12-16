QND Celebrates Remarkable Journey: QNL Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Day is the celebration of a remarkable journey of human development and sustainable growth, guided by the visionary leadership of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar National Library's National Collections and Special Initiatives director Abeer al-Kawari said.



"His leadership has solidified Qatar's position as a global hub for innovation, knowledge exchange, and cultural dialogue. At Qatar National Library, we take immense pride in the pivotal role we play as a cultural institution, contributing to a knowledge-based economy, fostering intellectual exchange, safeguarding our rich heritage, and promoting a culture of learning, reading, innovation, and exploration among all community members.



"Through our community initiatives, diverse resources, and the Heritage Library's rare collection, we not only document and celebrate Qatar's traditions and legacy, but also preserve the rich history of the Arab and Islamic world. This ensures that future generations can draw lessons from the past to shape the present and inspire the future.



"Our National Collection is central to our mission of documenting Qatar's history and identity, deepening our understanding of our cultural roots. This invaluable treasure is cherished and preserved through our restoration and digitisation efforts, empowering youth to contribute to the nation's continued development.



"We remain committed to introducing Qatar and the region to the world through our diverse digital resources. These include Qatar Digital Library, the world's largest online platform dedicated to the history of Qatar and the Gulf, our digital repository of Arab manuscripts and aerial photographs that document the urban development of Doha and Qatar, our open-access platform, Manara, which makes scientific research available globally, and our latest initiative to document and preserve the collections of Qatari families.



"Looking ahead, Qatar National Library remains steadfast to its mission of fostering an inspiring environment that strengthens the community's understanding of Qatari identity. By exploring our past and the legacy of our ancestors, we nurture innovation and empower the community through knowledge exchange. We will continue to collaborate closely with our partners in both the government and the private sectors to raise awareness of our national heritage.



"On this glorious day, we reaffirm our commitment to protect Qatar's intellectual achievements, rich heritage, and national accomplishments as we look ahead to an even brighter future for Qatar and its ambitious, determined people."

