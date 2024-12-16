Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant by Dispersant Type (Block Copolymers, Naphthalene Sulfonates, Lignosulfonates), End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Military, Industrial), Formulation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery dispersant market is projected to grow from USD 0.91 billion in 2024 to USD 1.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global lithium-ion battery dispersant market is fueled by increasing government programs and funding designed to support new battery technology, especially those in developing countries, are also increasing use of dispersants as the demand for lithium-ion battery is increased. A growing need for batteries in consumer electronics and other sector is boosting the market.



Naphthalene sulfonates segment, by dispersant type, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period.

The naphthalene sulfonates segment is projected to secure the second-largest share during the forecast period. One of the growth factors for the lithium-ion battery dispersant is using naphthalene sulfonate, as these are good dispersing agents, economically viable, and resistant to extreme conditions. Such dispersants disperse agglomeration within electrode materials, resulting in uniform slurry composition and increasing the performance of the battery. Practicability in all types of battery chemistries, in fields such as electric vehicles and industrial energy systems.

By end-use, industrial segment accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period.

The industrial segment by end-use is expected to have the second-largest share of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market. The growth is driven due to the industrial area has a higher usage of lithium-ion batteries in automation, robots, and heavy machines, which needs strong energy storage for continuous working. This is also aided by dispersants through uniform electrode materials as well as connectivity enhancement along with the working of the battery at higher utilization levels. Higher usage of lithium-ion batteries in industrial automation and advanced manufacturing has brought new scopes for growth in the dispersant market.

Europe region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period.

Europe is the second-largest region in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, as the lithium-ion battery dispersant market growth in Europe is driven by its focus on the adoption of renewable energy and electrification. Government initiatives such as the European Green Deal, as well as significant investments in charging infrastructure for EVs, increase the demand for high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Specialized dispersants play a vital role in increasing battery efficiency and lifespan while adhering to the stringent quality and sustainability standards in Europe. That focus on innovation and clean energy solutions is leading regional expansion.

LG Chem (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Ashland (US) are some of the major players operating in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market.

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the lithium-ion battery dispersant market based on dispersant type, formulation type, end-use, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles, lithium-ion battery dispersant manufacturers and comprehensively analyses their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, and agreements, undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Increase in demand for LFP and NMC chemistry type lithium-ion battery in plug-in vehicles, Growing need for automation and lithium-ion battery operated material handling equipment in industries, Development of smart devices and other industrial goods using lithium-ion batteries, and Growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy storage), restraints (Safety issues related to storage and transportation of spent batteries), opportunities (Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries increase adopting rate in new applications, and Growing number of R&D initiatives by manufacturers for improvements in Li-ion batteries), and challenges (Overheating of lithium-ion batteries) influencing the growth of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the lithium-ion battery dispersant market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about various types, untapped geographies, new products, recent developments, and investments in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players such as LG Chem (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Ashland (US), and others in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market.

Key Attributes:

