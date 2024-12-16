Ukrainian Military Investigating Alleged Abuse In 211Th Pontoon Bridge Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian are conducting an inspection into allegations of abuse by officials within the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade of the Support Forces.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 16, outlets reported on possible abuse by officials of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the post said.

In response, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi ordered the Ukrainian Military Law and Order Service to send a commission to the military unit to verify the claims. Pending the investigation, the commander of the military unit has been suspended from official duties.

The General Staff also noted that the progress and results of the inspection would be disclosed in accordance with Ukrainian law.

The General Staff recalled that a previous inspection had been conducted in September 2024 concerning some of the same allegations. Following that investigation, materials were gathered and transferred to the relevant authorities, leading to the initiation of criminal proceedings.

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets expressed concern over the media reports of abuse and sent letters to the General Staff and the Military Law and Order Service requesting verification of the allegations.

He said that today he saw the media report about alleged abuse of service members in a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit. Therefore, he immediately contacted the General Staff and the Military Law and Order Service to verify the information and ensure an official investigation is carried out.

"Such a shameful phenomenon should not occur! I am taking the situation under personal control and will report the findings of the investigation," the ombudsman said.

Earlier media reports indicated allegations of bullying, extortion, and nepotism within the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade.