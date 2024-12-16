EU To Send Envoy To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on Monday that a top European envoy will visit Damascus to engage with the new authorities in Syria.

In a press before the start of the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Kallas said that the would to Syria today.

She added that today's Foreign Ministers' meeting will discuss how to engage with the new leadership in Syria and at what level this engagement should take place. They will also explore the next steps needed to ensure that things progress positively.

She further noted that Syria stands at the threshold of a future that appears hopeful, but uncertain, and that the EU will work to ensure the country moves in the right direction to achieve stability and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people. (end)

