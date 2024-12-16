BENTLEY HOME's FIRST STORE IN RIYADH AND JEDDAH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAR AL ARKAN INTERIORS BRINGS BENTLEY HOME'S ICONIC DESIGN TO SAUDI'S LUXURY MARKET

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 16 December 2024: Dar Al Arkan Interiors , the Kingdom's leading luxury branded furniture company, is expanding its home interiors portfolio with the official launch of Bentley Home 's first store in both Riyadh and Jeddah. In Riyadh, the store is located on the iconic Tahliya Street, while in Jeddah, it is situated on King Abdul Aziz Road in Ash Shati. These stores feature Bentley Home's sophisticated and timeless furniture collection, allowing discerning homeowners in Saudi Arabia to bring Bentley's legendary design language and craftsmanship into their living spaces. Bentley Home design knows no limits, with unexpected curves and pure forms that make each furniture piece truly extraordinary. The collection is distinguished by precious materials, advanced technologies, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship. Crafted by renowned designers in collaboration with the Bentley Home Style Office and Bentley Motors Design Team, the collection is inspired by the flowing lines of Bentley cars, embodying elegance, innovation, and timeless luxury. The products on display bring a unique fusion of British automotive precision and craftsmanship to the heart of Saudi Arabia. Mohammed A. Al-Motawakil, COO of Dar Al Arkan, commented on the launch:“The opening of the Bentley Home showrooms marks a significant milestone for Dar Al Arkan Interiors as we continue to lead the luxury furniture market in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration not only introduces an iconic brand to one of the world's fastest-growing luxury markets but also aligns with our vision of transforming living spaces into expressions of sophistication and exclusivity. With foreign investment accelerating and personal spending power on the rise, we are dedicated to enhancing the luxury landscape by offering exclusive pieces that embody the craftsmanship and design excellence for which Bentley is renowned worldwide.”“We are thrilled to be launching our first Bentley Home showrooms in Saudi Arabia with a partner like Dar Al Arkan Interiors, who has been reshaping the concept of space not only in the Kingdom but across the region. The collection we are bringing to the country represents the Bentley brand at its finest. Every piece benefits from the technical know-how and precision inherent in automotive design, where millimeters are crucial, and everything is engineered and detailed to the highest level. With Bentley Home, we further consolidate our position in the lifestyle sector as an iconic brand,” said Andrea Gentilini, CEO of Luxury Living Group. The new Bentley Home stores showcase an exclusive selection, featuring both the latest 2024 designs and iconic pieces from recent collections. Among the highlights is the Loftus sofa, designed by Federico Peri, where sculptural lines and organic shapes converge to create a refined aesthetic. The spirit of craftsmanship and precision is also reflected in the Styal desk, a true design statement with its sensual, flowing curves that stretch across its three-meter frame. The addition of a perfectly balanced sideboard enhances its architectural presence, creating an elegant workspace with distinctive character. Alongside it, the Wilton desk marks Bentley Home's entry into the home office category, offering a contemporary vision of functionality and design. Its sleek, dynamic form is accentuated by meticulously crafted curved details, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and ergonomic comfort. Completing this narrative of design excellence, the Ramsey sofa defies gravity with its unique suspended structure, while the Camden table commands attention with its contoured legs that evoke strength and create the illusion of a floating tabletop. This same ethos of lightness and innovation is found in the Thames coffee table. This piece reflects Bentley Home's dedication to sustainability, with refined craftsmanship transforming natural materials into a sophisticated work of art. Together, these designs shape an immersive experience of elegance, comfort, and contemporary luxury. As Saudi Arabia's luxury retail market thrives, Dar Al Arkan Interiors is leading a transformation by bringing prestigious international brands to discerning customers across the Kingdom. The addition of Bentley Home to its portfolio underscores Saudi Arabia's growing appeal for top-tier brands and reflects Dar Al Arkan's commitment to redefining luxury interiors.

