Bangladesh Missions In Agartala & Guwahati Celebrate ‘Vijay Diwas’ In Low Key Manner

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati/Agartala, Dec 16 (IANS) The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissions (AHC) in Guwahati and Agartala celebrated the 53rd anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas' on Monday in a very low-key manner.

Sources said that the officials of the AHCs in Guwahati and Agartala only attended the closedoor celebration and no guest was invited to the programme this year.

In previous years, the AHCs in Guwahati and Agartala celebrated the 'Vijay Diwas' with much fanfare and important Indian dignitaries and intellectuals were invited while singers and performers from India and Bangladesh performed various cultural functions on the occasions.

Renowned writer Debabrata Deb Roy said that in view of the changed political situations in Bangladesh after the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5, the Bangladesh missions might have organised Monday's events in a very low-profile manner.

“For the past many years, I myself and many other Indian intellectuals, poets, writers and singers participated in the 'Vijay Diwas', Bangladesh National Day (on March 26) and other important celebrations, but this year in view of the changed situation in the neighbouring country the Monday's event was held in a subdued style,” Roy told IANS.

After the breach of security at the Bangladesh AHC office in Agartala on December 2, the mission suspended all visa and consular services for an indefinite period.

The breach of security at the Bangladesh AHC reportedly took place during a protest by an organisation against the atrocities on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

West Tripura District Superintendent of Police suspended three Sub-Inspectors -- Dilu Jamatia, Debabrata Sinha, and Joynal Hossain -- and Assistant Commandant (a DSP rank officer) Kanti Nath Ghosh was withdrawn from his posting due to their negligence of duty during the December 2 protests against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Tripura government also ordered an enquiry into the December 2 incident and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Southern Range, will conduct the probe.

In view of the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of ISKCON preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, various organisations have been holding a series of protests, demonstrations and rallies in different states of the northeast region almost daily.