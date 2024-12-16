The Institute Of Internal Auditors And ACCA Extend Mou For Three More Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) announced the extension of their existing memorandum of understanding (MoU). This renewed agreement will further strengthen and extend cooperation between the two bodies, allowing them to continue working closely together to advance their respective professions globally.

The MoU was signed by IIA President and CEO Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, and ACCA Chief Executive Helen Brand, OBE. Under the terms of the three-year agreement, The IIA and ACCA will focus on advancing their members' careers, enhancing governance practices, and serving the public interest.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with ACCA," said Anthony Pugliese. "This collaboration allows us to leverage our combined expertise to better serve our members and the broader profession. Together, we can continue to drive significant progress in internal auditing and governance

to advance the public interest."

A key component of the MoU is a focus on joint research efforts across critical topics such as cybersecurity, technology and data evolution, diversity and ESG (environmental, social and governance). In 2022, The IIA and ACCA partnered on a report exploring the implications of emerging trends and rapid business transformation on internal controls. Next year, the organizations will issue new research focused on the application of internal control concepts to sustainability and other non-financial data.

"Over the years we've formed a strong relationship with The IIA which

continues to

benefit both memberships," said Helen Brand. "I'm delighted this will continue and look forward to building on what we've achieved with collaboration on shared research, events and other initiatives."

The two bodies are also committed to advocating for each other's qualifications and use their own channels to support efforts that raise awareness and promote their respective initiatives and programs. As part of the three-year agreement, The

IIA will continue offering ACCA members the opportunity to improve their skills in internal audit with a challenge exam to earn their Certified Internal Auditor® (CIA®) designation. Since 2015, more than 5,000 ACCA members have earned their CIA credential through this expedited option.

This partnership serves to help advance the role and impact of internal auditors as leaders in emerging areas, which are of vital importance to effective corporate governance and public trust.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors and Internal Audit Profession

Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and advisory service designed to add value and improve an organization's operations. It helps an organization accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of governance, risk management, and control processes.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 250,000 global members and has awarded more than 200,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit

theiia .

About ACCA

Twitter/X: @ACCANews

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we've long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organizations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our ambition is to lead the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we're strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.



Find out more at:



SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED