CUZ to Unveil AI-Driven Premium media Art platform 'WAA' at CES 2025

CUZ to Unveil AI-Driven Premium Art 'WAA' at CES 2025

Revolutionary Platform Features AI Space Analysis and Extensive 4K-8K Media Art Library

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CUZ is set to transform the luxury space with its AI-driven premium media art platform 'WAA (Where Art's Alive),' making its global debut at CES 2025, the world's largest consumer show, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from January 7-10.WAA is a specialized platform offering media art solutions tailored for upscale commercial spaces, including luxury hotels, premium offices, and large-scale retail facilities. At CES, CUZ will showcase WAA's innovative technology and premium media art collection, demonstrating how it elevates the sophistication of any space.The platform features a collection of over 1,000 pieces of 4K-8K ultra-high-definition media artworks, providing customized solutions that reflect the unique characteristics of high-end commercial spaces. These artworks, designed with specific spatial elements in mind, can be curated to match seasons, times of day, or event types, creating unlimited artistic experiences within a single space.A highlight of the exhibition will be WAA's cutting-edge AI-Driven Space-Customized Analysis system. This system analyzes photographs of actual spaces, recommending optimal media artworks tailored to color schemes, ambiance, purpose, and layout, ensuring seamless integration with interior design. One standout feature is its real-time simulation technology, which virtually applies recommended artworks to clients' actual spaces, providing a preview of the final results before installation. Additionally, CUZ will introduce its AI branding system, which automatically analyzes corporate brand identity to generate bespoke media art that aligns with the client's unique identity.CUZ will also present its exclusive media art collections at CES. These include the 'Seasonal Collection,' designed to create atmospheric environments for hotels and commercial spaces, and the 'Prestige Collection,' which embodies the values of global luxury brands. Special attention is expected for custom-crafted works that artistically interpret spatial identity and brand value.“WAA is not merely a media art platform-it's a comprehensive solution that redefines spatial value through AI technology, opening up new possibilities for modern space design,” said Sil Jin, CEO of CUZ.“Through flexible licensing options and expert consulting services, we aim to provide tailored solutions that perfectly align with our clients' needs.”CUZ's differentiated technology and curated premium content are expected to introduce a new paradigm to the global luxury hotel and premium office markets. With its participation in CES 2025, CUZ aims to accelerate its entry into the North American market and establish itself as a leading company in the global media art platform market by 2025.

