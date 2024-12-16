Exhibition Dedicated To Carpets Of Safavid Era To Open In Baku
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaija National Carpet Museum will open the exhibition
"Azerbaijani Carpet Splendor. Safavid Treasures in Antique Weaving"
on December 24, Azernews reports.
The exhibition will display 14 unique carpets and artistic
embroidery samples of the 17th-18th centuries
along with the 16th-century miniature illustration for
the Shahname poem from the private collection of USA citizen Amir
Oskouei. The worldwide known palace carpets based on Afshan, Goja
and Khatai (Dragon) compositions will occupy a special place.
The carpet art experienced its heyday during the reign of the
Safavids, when production of these elegant carpets of unique
artistic design was extended in Azerbaijan. At that period, the
carpets made in Shirvan, Karabakh, Baku and Guba carpet centres
increased in size. Carpet samples were decorated with partially
redesigned images and elements of the Tabriz carpets such as:
islimi, khatai, bulud, ajdaha, simurg and tree of life.
Along with carpets, the 16th-century palace workshops
of the Safavids also produced artistic embroidery, highly
appreciated decorative and applied art samples of the time. During
the 17th-18th centuries, many weaving centres
of Azerbaijan created embroidery samples inspired by the ones made
at the palace workshops. They were mainly used as covers,
tablecloth or wall decoration.
The unique Azerbaijani carpets were always highly appreciated
around the globe in virtue of their quality and artistic features.
Noblemen of the West with aristocratic taste collected Azerbaijani
carpets and decorated palaces, mansions and religious monuments
with them. The Azerbaijani decorative and applied art samples
preserved at the world museums and private collections, carpets of
the 17th-18th centuries in particular attract
great attention to this very day.
The exhibition "Azerbaijani Carpet Splendour. Safavid Treasures
in Antique Weaving", organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet
Museum, Amir Textiles & Rugs LTD, the United States – Azerbaijan
Chamber of Commerce and Silk Way West Airlines is an outstanding
example.
The exhibition is on until May 10, 2025.
