Magnifact Announces The Successful Launch Of Agentvizion At 360 Financial Group

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact, a leading innovator in insurtech, proudly announces the successful deployment of its flagship AgentVizionTM at 360 Group. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in equipping 360 Financial Group's agents with advanced tools designed to enhance efficiency, engagement, and business growth.

AgentVizion, a patented and award-winning solution for the insurance industry, provides unparalleled visibility into sales performance and operations for insurance companies, agencies, and agents. With seamless integrations to several third-party systems and carriers, advanced analytics, and an intuitive user interface, the platform empowers 360 Financial Group and their distribution to:



Access real-time insights for informed decision-making.



Streamline operations by automating administrative tasks and reporting.



Present a 360-degree view by consolidating data across multiple enterprise systems.

Enhance producer engagement with actionable insights to build stronger relationships.

"At Magnifact, we are committed to driving innovation that supports the success of our clients and their agents," said Krish V. Krishnan, CEO and Founder of Magnifact. "The launch of AgentVizion at 360 Financial Group marks a transformative step forward in how insurance professionals operate. We're thrilled to be part of their journey."

"Partnering with Magnifact has been a game-changer for our organization," said Brad Aden, President of 360 Financial Group. "AgentVizion has revolutionized how we track performance, engage with clients, and manage our business. We're already seeing tangible benefits and are excited for what's ahead."

"With its real-time mobile app capabilities and industry-standard API services, Magnifact's platform is transforming the way we work with carriers and distribution partners," added Mr. Aden. "This will empower our captive and independent producers with data at their fingertips, enhancing productivity."

In the next phase, Magnifact plans to automate the aggregation of commissions from multiple carriers to further streamline operations and improve accuracy at 360 Financial Group. As AgentVizion continues to expand its reach, Magnifact remains committed to empowering agencies and their agents with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

About Magnifact

Founded in 2015,

Magnifact provides SOC 2 Type II-compliant, DataIntelligentSM solutions for the insurance industry. The Magnifact platform includes the award-winning, patented AgentVizion suite, offering a 360-degree view of the business across carriers and distribution channels. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app, powered by push notifications, enhances the user experience. Industry-standard AgentVizion API Services for carriers and distributors are complemented by Magnifact's implementation services. The Magnifact Command Center enables clients to manage these platforms with real-time reporting and alerts. Magnifact is a member of the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI).

For more information, visit:

About 360 Financial Group

360 Financial Group is an independently-owned national financial and insurance marketing organization and brokerage agency based in Saint Louis, MO. Serving agents and clients nationwide, 360 Financial Group specializes in Final Expense, Medicare, Life, and Annuities.

360 Financial Group was formed to offer independent, unbiased advice and services to consumers and agents in the independent insurance marketplace.

For more information, visit:

Media Contact: [email protected]

