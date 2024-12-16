Consumers Beware: Fight Porch Pirates During Peak Mailing Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With one of the busiest mailing weeks quickly approaching, SafeWise reminds consumers to stay vigilant and protect their packages from porch pirates.



The week of December 16-22 marks the height of the holiday season, with millions of deliveries hitting doorsteps across the nation. Unfortunately, this surge in activity also creates prime opportunities for package theft.



According to the SafeWise 2024 Package Theft Report , over 120 million packages were stolen in the past year, costing consumers an estimated $16 billion. With incidents of theft peaking during the holiday rush, homeowners must take steps to secure their deliveries.



“The busiest shipping week of the year is a critical time for homeowners to be proactive,” said Rebecca Edwards, Lead Safety Expert at SafeWise.“Simple measures like tracking packages, installing security cameras, and using delivery lockers can help protect your purchases and bring peace of mind during the holidays.”



SafeWise recommends taking proactive measures such as:



- Tracking Your Deliveries: Monitor package arrival times and plan to retrieve them quickly.



- Installing Security Cameras: Visible cameras deter thieves and provide evidence if theft occurs.



- Requesting Signature-Only Deliveries: This ensures packages aren't left unattended.



- Utilizing Delivery Lockers: Secure locker options from carriers like USPS, FedEx, and Amazon can help keep packages safe.



- Coordinating With Neighbors: If you're unavailable, ask a neighbor to retrieve your package.



New York City tops the list this year with around $1 billion in losses and nearly six in 10 households targeted last year. Philadelphia and Chicago round out the top three worst places for package theft, with Chicago leading for the most per capita incidents-728 in 1,000 households hit by porch pirates in 2023.



If your package is stolen, SafeWise recommends immediately reporting the theft to your local police department, contacting the delivery carrier, and checking for reimbursement policies from retailers. The full report and the remaining top 10 worst cities can be viewed at SafeWise.



