V2X Opens New Corporate Headquarters In Reston, VA

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc., (NYSE: VVX ) announces the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Reston, Virginia. This strategic move aligns with V2X's commitment to innovation and operational excellence in support of national security, defense, and mission readiness worldwide.

Located in the heart of Northern Virginia's business corridor, the headquarters provides a collaborative workspace to support the company's global employees.

"Our new headquarters represents the next chapter of V2X's growth and evolution," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "We are in a position to attract top talent and strengthen our ability to deliver solutions to our clients and partners worldwide."

The new location reinforces V2X's presence in a region that serves as a hub for defense, technology, and aerospace industries and will advance V2X's missions.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

