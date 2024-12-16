Nancy Pelosi gets submitted to hospital in Europe

(MENAFN) Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, has been hospitalized in Luxembourg following an injury sustained during a congressional visit to Europe. Pelosi was in Luxembourg as part of a bipartisan delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the WWII Battle of the Bulge. According to a statement from her office, she was admitted for evaluation and is receiving care from medical professionals.



Pelosi will miss the remainder of the scheduled events for the delegation but is expected to return to the US soon. While unconfirmed reports suggest she may have fallen and broken her hip, requiring surgery, her office has not provided further details. Pelosi has served as the representative for San Francisco for 37 years and was the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House.

