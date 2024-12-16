Jaipur Coaching Centre Sealed After Students Fall Ill

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Utkarsh Coaching Centre in Rajasthan's Jaipur has been sealed after several students fell ill and some fainted on the premises, said officials here.

A team from the Greater Municipal Corporation led by Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Katara on Monday took action to shut down the centre.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected water samples, and CCTV footage from the classroom for investigation.

The closure comes after a distressing event on Sunday when multiple students fainted during a class held on the second floor of the coaching centre in Mahesh Nagar (Shri Gopal Nagar) at around 6.45 p.m. Reports indicated that a strange smell filled the classroom, causing students to cough severely and lose consciousness. Soon after the coaching centre's management called 108 ambulance services, and other students helped carry the unconscious individuals to a nearby private hospital.

A doctor from a private hospital had earlier confirmed that seven students were brought in with symptoms of suffocation and respiratory distress, while the remaining students were admitted to other medical facilities. "The affected students reported coughing and breathlessness but are now in stable condition," the doctor said.

Amid the chaos, a clash broke out between the police and some student leaders.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility of gas leakage or the smell emanating from the kitchen of a nearby PG facility. The exact cause remains unclear.

On Monday, the municipal corporation's investigation team conducted a thorough examination of the premises. Deputy Commissioner Katara stated that the centre would remain sealed until the investigation is complete.

A six-member committee has been formed to oversee the inquiry. The team includes Executive Engineer Sandeep Mathur, Assistant City Planner Seema Mathur, Revenue Officer Sunil Bairwa, Assistant Fire Officer Devang Yadav, Chief Health Inspector Suresh Kumar, and Assistant Health Inspector Neha Mandavariya. However, no deadline has been set for the submission of their findings.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread debate. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for relocating coaching centres to the designated coaching hub in Pratap Nagar, citing the potential for more serious incidents.