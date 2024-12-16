Israel prepares for military escalation in West Bank

(MENAFN)

Following the ongoing war against Gaza, Israel is preparing for a military escalation in the West Bank, aiming to suppress Palestinian resistance and anger, similar to its failed efforts in Gaza. This plan is seen as a precursor to Israel’s annexation strategy, which could lead to more clashes with Palestinians. The northern West Bank, particularly the Jenin camp, has become a focal point of concern for the Israeli due to increasing Palestinian resistance against Israeli and settler violence. Security discussions among Israel’s "War Council" or cabinet have highlighted this region as a critical area for potential escalation.



Israeli media reports suggest that the Israeli government is considering launching a large-scale military operation to eliminate groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, mirroring its approach in Gaza, which has yielded limited success. The occupation's growing aggression and violations by settlers, especially around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, are expected to intensify the situation. Israeli forces have continued raids and provocations, including Talmudic prayers in Al-Aqsa’s courtyards, drawing responses from Palestinian worshipers who defend the mosque.



According to Israeli claims, the government vows to target Hamas in the West Bank, with Prime Minister Netanyahu asserting that any threat to Israel will be eliminated. He warned that the West Bank front could become the primary theater of the ongoing war. Since the beginning of Israel's aggression on October 7, 2024, over 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, and hundreds more arrested. In response, Palestinian marches and protests have erupted across the West Bank, condemning the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces' crackdown on resistance fighters, particularly in Jenin and Tulkarem.



These protests include mass marches in Jenin in support of resistance fighters and in opposition to the PA’s military operations. Youths have blocked streets with burning tires in cities like Nablus and Tulkarem to show solidarity with Jenin. Tensions in Jenin camp have reached a boiling point, as violent clashes have been ongoing since last Saturday following a large-scale assault by the PA’s security forces. The raid, which included snipers and multiple military axes, led to the death of Yazid Ja’isa, a senior commander of the Jenin Islamic Jihad Battalion, who had been a target of Israeli forces for years. Palestinian factions, including Hamas, have condemned the PA's actions, accusing it of targeting resistance fighters in the West Bank. Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid called for an end to the PA's military operations and emphasized the need to unite against the Israeli occupation.

