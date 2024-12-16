Olympian Motors And NVIDIA Collaborate To Deliver The First Open, Modular EV Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inception Program by NVIDIA and Olympian Motors

Inception Program by NVIDIA and Olympian Motors - Model 84

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX -- Olympian Motors Model O1

Olympian Motors announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to develop its next-generation EVs, powered by NVIDIA's Orin and the NVIDIA Inception Program.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

- Eren Canarslan, CEO of Olympian MotorsBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Olympian Motors has announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to develop its next-generation electric vehicles, powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX OrinTM platform and supported by the NVIDIA Inception Program .This collaboration accelerates the launch of the Olympus Platform, the first open, modular, and configurable EV platform and operating system in the United States. The Olympus Platform is engineered to support advanced AI-driven data sensing, streamline vehicle firmware and communication protocols, enabling seamless third-party integration and fostering a developer-friendly automotive ecosystem.NVIDIA's end-to-end platform for software-defined vehicles provides a centralized architecture and the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin TM platform, capable of delivering up to 254 trillion operations per second, powers advanced autonomous driving, AI-enabled cockpits, and real-time data processing, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.The modular nature of the OrinTM platform allows Olympian Motors to create custom configurations to accommodate new designs and capabilities, including Model 84's 300-degree field of camera and sensor coverage across four corners of the vehicle. This architecture ensures safety by enabling diverse and redundant algorithms to process data.In the initial phase of the collaboration, Olympian Motors will conduct a pilot project in Los Angeles, California, featuring both Model 84 and EV Platforms. The program will engage developers and automotive solution providers to test and contribute to the platform, fostering broad industry participation.“Our collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal step in advancing modular and autonomous vehicles. By integrating the Olympus EV Platform with NVIDIA Orin, we enable developers and automotive suppliers to seamlessly deploy AI-driven solutions. We are proud to be part of the NVIDIA Inception Program.” said Eren Canarslan, CEO of Olympian Motors.Through the NVIDIA Inception Program, Olympian Motors gains access to NVIDIA's key resources, including DRIVE AGX ORIN Development kits, access to CUDA, developer tools, technical and engineering support, and co-development incentives. The program is designed to accelerate the deployment of Olympus OS, set to debut in Olympian Motors' next-generation vehicles in 2025.By leveraging NVIDIA's AI and computing technologies, Olympian Motors introduces a new approach to EV hardware topology, creating am unified platform that empowers consumers with greater control over their vehicle's capabilities and configurations.Olympian Motors invites developers, innovators, and visionaries to join this transformation, starting with the Los Angeles pilot in Q1, 2025.About Olympian MotorsOlympian Motors is a next-generation electric vehicle company, based in New York. We are manufacturing modular, configurable and intelligent electric vehicles. Driven by a commitment to timeless design and modular innovation, Olympian Motors is set transform the automotive industry.About NVIDIANVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the global leader in computing, driving innovation across industries with advanced AI and machine learning technologies.For further information, contact:Investor RelationsOlympian Motors, Inc.+1-866-761-8266...19 Morris Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Bryan Becker

Olympian Motors, Inc.

+1 866-761-8266

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Creating Real-Time Computer-aided Engineering Digital Twins with NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprints

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.