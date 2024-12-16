Nissan announces new leadership team, strategic restructuring"

(MENAFN) Nissan Motor Co has revealed the selection of a new leadership team, set to take effect on January 1.



This decision aligns with the company’s recently introduced turnaround initiatives, aimed at overhauling operations to bolster efficiency and strengthen resilience.



As part of these measures, the leadership appointments are designed to address current challenges promptly, with management restructuring already underway following the designation of a chief performance officer (CPO) as of December 1. Additional management changes are planned for April 2025 to establish a streamlined and agile structure capable of adapting swiftly to shifts in the business landscape.



Stephen Ma, who currently serves as chief financial officer (CFO), has been named chairperson of the Management Committee for China. He will maintain his reporting line to Makoto Uchida, the chief executive officer (CEO). Leveraging his comprehensive expertise in China and extensive global leadership experience, Ma will concentrate on driving strategic development in the region and optimizing local operations.



Jeremie Papin, presently chairperson of the Management Committee for the Americas, has been appointed as the new CFO. He will report directly to CEO Uchida in this capacity. Before assuming his current position, Papin gained significant experience in finance, strategy, and business development within Nissan and the Alliance, in addition to over a decade of work in investment banking specializing in the automotive industry.

