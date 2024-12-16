Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

16 December 2024

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 50

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 50:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 24,281,566 201.8035 4,900,105,638 09/12/2024 125,000 203.5399 25,442,488 10/12/2024 113,181 203.8854 23,075,953 11/12/2024 129,029 203.3332 26,235,879 12/12/2024 80,000 204.0698 16,325,584 13/12/2024 114,175 204.7276 23,374,774 Total accumulated over week 50 561,385 203.8791 114,454,678 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 24,842,951 201.8504 5,014,560,316

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.88% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

