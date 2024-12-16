Gulf Air begins seasonal European trips for Summer 2025

(MENAFN) Gulf Air, the national transporter of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has declared the start of seasonal trips for the Summer of 2025 to Nice, France, beginning from May 22, and functioning during the summer until September 28 as well as to Geneva, Switzerland, initialing from June 3 to September 12.



The airline is going to function a couple of weekly trips from Bahrain to both Nice and Geneva through Milan.



These roads will be operated by Gulf Air’s state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, providing travelers significant experience, with an innovative and large cabin, relaxed seating, and improved in-flight entertainment systems, stated the national flag-carrier.



Well-known for its usual magnetism as well as expensive lifestyle, summer 2025 marks the comeback on Nice for the fourth sequential year as a Gulf Air seasonal location, as the airline is going to add on the achievement of its Geneva road in summer 2024 by gathering this favorite financial and leisure hub back to Gulf Air network for the second sequential summer, it noted.



The trips from Bahrain through Milan to Nice are going to leave on Thursdays and Sundays at 1.40 AM and from Nice through Milan to Bahrain at 9.50 AM, whereas trips from Bahrain through Milan to Geneva are going to start on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1.40 AM, and from Geneva through Milan to Bahrain at 9.40 AM.

