Zelensky sends deputies to participate in negotiations with EBRD

(MENAFN) Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has constituted a representatives to contribute in talks on the establishment of assurance contract among Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The corresponding decree, No. 152/2024-rp, was posted on the website of the chief of the Ukrainian state, Ukrinform stated.



“To form a delegation of Ukraine to participate in negotiations with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the conclusion of a guarantee agreement (the project ‘Participation of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC in the national distributed generation system’) between Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development,” the document reports.



The deputies will be under Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Tymur Tkachenko control. The document accepts the instructions for the Ukrainian deputies to enroll in talks with the EBRD.



Also, Oleksii Kuleba, Representative Primer for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Communities and Territories Development, has been allowed to ink the Guarantee Agreement.



