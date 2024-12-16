Data Center Automation Market Set For Steady Growth, Estimated To Reach $32.5 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global data center automation market is driven by rising data demand across sectors, energy-efficient automation, & increasing global internet penetration.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The data center automation market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.The data center automation market is impacted by factors such as applications across various industry verticals, higher energy efficiency, and growing cloud computing, social media, online gaming, and big data applications. However, power failure and storage limitation.A data center is a facility that comprises a network of computers and storage systems and is used to process, organize, store, and distribute large amounts of data for a business or an organization. Data center automation is the process of automating and managing processes and workflow of a data center facility. It helps in automating data center operations, monitoring, management, and maintenance tasks that are performed manually by human operators.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 230 Pages) at:In 2020, on the basis of components, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the demand for server automation solutions in data centers which enables organizations or users to quickly and securely provision, configure, patch, and maintain physical, virtual, and cloud servers. Server automation offers compliance with pre-configured policies as per requirements and it also increases IT efficiency by up to ~85% with an intelligent and closed loop for automated remediation. These factors aid in growth of server automation for the data center automation market. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period.On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment is the fastest growing segment for the data center automation market, and is projected to keep its hold on the market in the coming years. Moreover, the BFSI sector has been implementing data center automation as it eliminates faults from manual processes and improves the synchronization between IT operations and IT security. Analysis of customer developments, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved by efficiently managing data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases pressure on banks to become more responsive and efficient. Furthermore, banks need to augment their resources and infrastructure and improve their operational efficiency. Thus, to address the above issues, banks are implementing data center technology to offer services such as mobile banking, ATM services, online banking, and others.For Report Customization:The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. Automation is playing an important role in maintaining IT operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Verizon Network Report, April 22, the overall data volume across its networks increased by 19% compared to pre-COVID levels. While data usage remains elevated, changes in how people are using the network have stabilized. Such factors contributes to the rise in demand for data center automation software and data center automation tools.Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period. Increase in investments for data center automation solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia fuels growth of the market. Moreover, increase in adoption of data center automation solutions in applications in Asia-Pacific is encouraging players to invest in research & development to meet growing needs of customers. With increase in number of vendors offering reasonable, superior, and personalized solutions, there is massive competition in Asia-Pacific. High demand for automation and increasing Internet penetration, combined with good economic growth propels growth of data center automation in Asia-Pacific.Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsKey Findings of the Study:On the basis of component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated highest revenue in 2020 of the data center automation market share.On the basis of operating environment segment, the windows segment generated highest revenue in 2020. However, linux and other open-source OS segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of region, the data center automation industry was dominated by North America in 2020. 