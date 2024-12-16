GCC Chief Congratulates Bahraini King On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi extended sincere congratulations on Monday to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and the Bahraini people on the occasion of Bahrain's National Day and the anniversary of the king's accession to power.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi emphasized the significance of this occasion, highlighting its profound significance for the Bahraini people as a source of honor for their nation, as well as its special place among Gulf citizens.

The celebration reflects the strong bonds between the Bahraini people and their leadership and underscores Bahrain's prominent status regionally and internationally, a testament to the kingdom's visionary leadership and solid foundations, he added. (end)

kns













MENAFN16122024000071011013ID1108996083