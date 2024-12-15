Integrated Security Services Market Size To Hit USD 55.5 Billion, Globally By 2031 Exclusive Report By AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrated Security Services Market

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of integrated security services, the cost efficiency of integrated security solutions.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Integrated Security Services report analyzes these key players of the global integrated security services market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player. The global Integrated Security Services Market was valued at $15.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $55.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 292 Pages) at:Integrated security services offer a wide range of products and solutions to meet the security requirements of the customers. It focuses on emerging technologies that enable to design and build security systems that are scalable and integrated to accommodate any technological situation. Furthermore, the objectives of integrated security services are to identify unauthorized activities and thefts with more reliability and delay them until an effective response/engagement can be accomplished. Moreover, it offers a multi-layered security system and integrates them into one solution. It plays a major role in the business environment empowering companies to accomplish their growth initiatives and set targeted benchmarks.For instance, Integrated Security Services (ISS) through partnerships with Lenel Systems International, Exacq Technologies, Salient Management Company, OnSSI, Axis Communications, Panasonic and Sony, provide user-friendly open architecture solutions that drive industry standards. To provide a broad range of customers with unlimited muscle power to deal with safety and security risks, it offers the most advanced open architecture platform on the market with which to address defense-centric concerns such as mobile access operations, SCIF installations, advanced mustering, absolute intrusion detection control from command keypads, and advanced smart card and biometrics credentialing.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as cloud integrated security technology offers numerous benefits for large enterprises, boosting growth of the integrated security services market in large enterprises. Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period for integrated security services market, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based services, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs. In addition, increasing investement in adavnced technologies such articficial intelligence (AI), IoT and others and growing demand of digitalization are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global integrated security services market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is because it provides added security to data. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031, as cloud provides flexibility, scalability, complete visibility, and efficiency of all processes.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share of one-third of the global integrated security services market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rise in cyberattacks in the BFSI sector. However, the healthcare segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.7% in 2031, due to the rise in smart healthcare devices and the need for reliable security services.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest share of more than three-fifths of the global integrated security services market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of integrated security services among big businesses. However, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 15.6% in 2031, owing to the growing innovation and technological investments made by SMEs.Inquiry Before Buying:Region wise, the integrated security services market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its higher expenditure on advanced technological solutions and growing demand for the cloud based services propel the growth of the market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in number of startups and the expanding infrastructure in the region, which is expected to fuel the growth of the integrated security services industry in the region during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeSophos Ltd.,Trend Micro Incorporated,IBM Corporation,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Honeywell International Inc.,CGI Inc.,DynTek, Inc.,MicrosoftOther Trending Reports:Anti-Piracy Protection Market -Network Performance Monitoring Market -IP Geo-location Services Market -Digital Media Production Software Market -

