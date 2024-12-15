KRCS Reiterates Support For Lebanese People
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames voiced backing for the Lebanese people in such tough conditions facing the Arab country.
The State of Kuwait, led by His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is monitoring, with great interest, the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, Al-Maghames told KUNA in a statement following his meeting with Lebanese Embassy's charge d'affairs Ahmad Arafa.
His Highness the Amir's continued directives urge exerting further efforts to enhance humanitarian KRSC response and stand side by side with peoples facing tough humanitarian conditions, Al-Maghames said.
Meanwhile, Arafa extolled Kuwait's supportive positions to his country and help the Lebanese face destruction caused by the Israeli occupation forces' aggression. (end)
