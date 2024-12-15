Greece Boat Accident Kills 1 Pakistani, 47 Rescued

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday confirmed that one Pakistani was killed, while 47 were rescued in the boat capsize incident in Greece a day ago.

According to a press release by Pakistan Foreign Office, 47 Pakistanis were among those rescued following yesterday's incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece. One Pakistani is confirmed to be among the dead, it added. It further said, "At this stage we are unable to confirm the number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals."

The Embassy of Pakistan in Athens is in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard and with the Coast Guard of Chania, which is directly dealing with the search and rescue operation. The Embassy officials have reached Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and provide them with any assistance required.

On the matter, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said those involved in the heinous act of human trafficking will be brought to justice. (end)

