South Korea: Acting President Han Speaks With Biden By Phone, Reaffirms Alliance

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 15 (IANS) Acting President Han Duck-soo held phone talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday and vowed to maintain and develop the two countries' alliance, his office said.

Han held the 16-minute phone conversation with Biden after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the National Assembly on Saturday over his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Our will carry out our and security policies without disruption and work to ensure that the South Korea-U.S. alliance continues to be maintained and developed without wavering," he said, according to his office.

Han stressed the importance of solidifying the combined South Korea-U.S. defence posture in the face of common challenges, such as the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

He also explained that all state affairs will be run strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Biden thanked Han for the explanation and voiced confidence in South Korea's democracy while also noting its resilience, according to Han's office.

Biden said "the ironclad South Korea-U.S. alliance remains unchanged and that he will continue to work together with the South Korean side for the development and strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation," it said.

Han thanked Biden for his attention and efforts in dramatically developing the bilateral alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan during his term. Biden vowed to continue to support the development of the alliance.

The White House said Biden expressed his appreciation for the "resiliency" of democracy and the rule of law in South Korea and reaffirmed the U.S.' "ironclad" commitment to the South Korean people.

"President Biden expressed his confidence that the Alliance will remain the linchpin for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region during Acting President Han's tenure," it said in a statement.

Han, as prime minister, assumed office as acting president immediately after Yoon was suspended from his duties following his impeachment.

Later Sunday, Han also spoke on the phone with Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).

According to his office, Han stressed the importance of a strong South Korea-U.S. joint defence posture at this juncture, noting the possibility of North Korean military provocations in the forms of ballistic missile launches or cyberattacks.

Han also told LaCamera that the two sides must strengthen their communication in order to maintain their strong alliance.

LaCamera reaffirmed the USFK's commitment to the joint defence posture and told Han that his command would carry out combined exercises and drills with South Korea as scheduled.