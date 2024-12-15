MBRF publishes 3 scientific books in Arabic titled ‘Deforestation and Desertification,’ ‘Greenhouse Gases’ and ‘Recycling and Reusing’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 15 December 2024- As part of the outputs of the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), an initiative undertaken by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), a collection of scientific books has been published that focus on the adverse effects of global warming and optimal solutions to mitigate them.

Macao Group Publishing’s scientific team published two books, ' Deforestation and Desertification’ and ‘Greenhouse Gases.’ These publications were translated into Arabic by Esraa Mohammed Mustafa under the supervision of Dr. Ghanim Al Samarrai.

The book titled ‘Deforestation and Desertification’ highlights the importance of forests as a key element in preserving the earth’s ecosystem. Forests serve as habitats for numerous plants and animals, playing a crucial role in regulating the climate by absorbing carbon dioxide. However, desertification and deforestation pose immense threats to these ecosystems, resulting in high carbon dioxide emissions that exacerbate the greenhouse effect and drive significant climate change. Furthermore, desertification affects the earth’s ability to sustain life, leading to the depletion of vital resources such as water and food. The book underscores the immediate need for countries to implement solutions to reduce deforestation and enhance environmental sustainability, including reforestation and biodiversity preservation, to address climate challenges and ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.

The book Greenhouse Gases explains the phenomenon of global warming, highlighting how human activities have disrupted the balance of nature, leading to an unprecedented increase in greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere.

Among these publications, the Macao Group’s scientific team prepared the ‘Recycling and Reusing’ book. The book was translated into Arabic by Waseela Mustafa Hammam under the supervision of Dr. Ghanim Al Samarrai. This book examines the growing volume of waste produced by humans and its adverse effects, including increased greenhouse gas emissions and the depletion of natural resources. It explores effective waste management strategies to mitigate these impacts, such as reducing consumption to minimize waste generation and reusing materials to preserve resources. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of recycling waste to create new and beneficial materials. The book highlights the need to raise awareness about the impact of waste on global warming and urges companies and individuals to act responsibly by adopting sustainable practices to reduce harmful emissions and combat global warming.





