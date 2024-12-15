Moscow declares it contacted Syrian jihadists

(MENAFN) Russian diplomats in Damascus have made contact with representatives from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist group that recently took control of Syria. HTS, formerly known as Al-Nusra Front, launched an offensive from Idlib in late November and captured Damascus after minimal resistance from the Syrian army. Syrian President Bashar Assad has since sought asylum in Moscow.



Russian Deputy Foreign Mikhail Bogdanov confirmed that Russian embassy officials met with HTS representatives in a hotel in Damascus. The meetings were focused on ensuring the security of the Russian mission and Russian citizens in Syria. Bogdanov described the discussions as "constructive" and emphasized that HTS must live up to its promises, particularly regarding the protection of foreign diplomats, including those from Russia.



Russia has maintained a military presence in Syria since 2015, aiding Assad in combating ISIS, Al-Nusra, and other groups. Despite the regime change, Russian military bases in Syria, including Tartus and Khmeimim Air Base, are expected to remain operational. However, the new regime's commitment to previous agreements, such as the lease of these bases, remains uncertain.



Meanwhile, Israel has carried out significant airstrikes in Syria, damaging vital military infrastructure, including airports and missile sites.

