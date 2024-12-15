Israel refuses to depart from Syria buffer region

(MENAFN) Israel has announced that its will remain in the UN-patrolled demilitarized zone (DMZ) between Israel and Syria, despite international calls for their withdrawal. This decision follows a statement from Israeli Defense Israel Katz, who outlined the establishment of a temporary "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria to safeguard against potential threats after the fall of Bashar Assad's government.



Israel's foreign defended the move, arguing that the presence of Israeli troops in the area is essential for national security due to jihadist groups operating near the border. In response to criticism from France, the UN, and other regional countries, which condemned the action as a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement, Israeli officials reiterated that the presence would continue until security along the border is guaranteed.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel intends to maintain full control over the Golan Heights, which borders the DMZ, asserting that it is an inseparable part of Israel. In recent days, Israel has conducted airstrikes in Syria, reportedly targeting Assad’s military assets, a move that has drawn condemnation from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Both countries accuse Israel of undermining Syria's territorial integrity and peace prospects.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994648