Kuwait Amir Receives Jordanian Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Sunday at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince of Jordan Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and accompanying delegation, on occasion of official visit.

The Jordanian Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and his wishes of good to His Highness the Amir and to the people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir, on his part, relayed his greetings to King Abdullah II and wished him good health and wellbeing and for the people of Jordan further development under his wise leadership.

During the meeting, the two talked of the sturdy relations tying the two nations, and discussed issues of common interest as well as latest developments on regional and international fronts and mechanisms boosting common interests on a variety of levels.

Attending the meeting were His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and other top officials. (end)

