Ministry Of Agriculture Distributes Chickens To Farmers

As part of efforts to ensure access to nutritious food for all and everywhere, the Ministry of has distributed over 161,000 chickens to poultry farmers at fair prices.

According to the Seeds Development Branch at the Ministry of Agriculture, the distribution targeted 203 poultry farmers across all regions, based on their specific demands.

The distribution breakdown includes over 78,000 chickens allocated to farmers in the Central Region, over 55,000 in the Southern Region, more than 31,000 in the Anseba Region, over 14,000 in the Northern Red Sea Region, and approximately 1,200 in the Gash-Barka Region.

Beneficiary farmers expressed gratitude for the support and affirmed their commitment to expanding their poultry farming initiatives. They also pledged to contribute toward market stabilization by increasing the availability of poultry products.

