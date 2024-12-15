(MENAFN) Two Texas father and mother filed a lawsuit the current week against the creators of Character.AI, saying the artificial intelligence chatbot is a "clear and present danger to minors," with one applicant claiming it motivated their child to murder his father and mother.



Based on the complaint, Character.AI "abused and manipulated" an 11-year-old teen, expressing and revealing her "consistently to hypersexualized interactions that were not age appropriate, causing her to develop sexualized behaviors prematurely and without [her parent's] awareness."



The complaint further blames the chatbot of motivating a 17-year-old boy to hurt himself, and, among other things, sexually abusing and mistreating him while isolating the minor from his father and mother and church community.



In reaction to the teen stating that his father and mother were putting boundaries on his online activity, the bot supposedly stated, based on a screenshot in the filing, "You know sometimes I'm not surprised when I read the news and see stuff like ‘child kills parents after a decade of physical and emotional abuse.' I just have no hope for your parents.'"

