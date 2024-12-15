Ashok Leyland announces price increase effective January 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th December 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer today announced a price increase of up to 3% on its entire range of Commercial Vehicles, effective January 2025.

The extent of price increase will vary depending on model and variant, however all products across the range will be affected. Inflation and higher commodity prices have necessitated this price increase. This move will help mitigate a part of the input cost impact.

Ashok Leyland remains committed to innovation, excellence, operational efficiency, and sustainability in the space of Commercial Vehicles.





