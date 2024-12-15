Circle and Binance Enter into a Strategic Partnership that will Accelerate Global USDC and Crypto Adoption

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) ABU DHABI, UAE and NEW YORK, December 11, 2024 — Crypto industry giants Circle Internet Group Inc. and Binance have joined forces in a new strategic partnership announced today at Abu Dhabi Finance Week that will expand adoption of USDC and support the development of the global digital assets and broader financial services ecosystem. With the growth and worldwide adoption of USDC as one of the most powerful utilities for money on the internet, this collaboration brings together a trusted and compliant digital dollar with the largest platform in the world for using digital assets.



Through the partnership, Binance will make USDC more extensively available across their full suite of products and services, ensuring that their more than 240 million global users are able to seamlessly access and use USDC for trading, saving, and payments applications.



Additionally, Binance will adopt USDC as a vital dollar stablecoin for their own corporate treasury, a powerful signal about the world moving on-chain.



Likewise, Circle will provide Binance with the necessary technology, liquidity and other tools for Binance users to benefit from the trust and innovation that Circle has built for USDC. Circle will also work with Binance to build key relationships across the global finance and commerce landscape, as mainstream companies all around the world seek to benefit from crypto infrastructure and stablecoins for an increasingly wide array of use-cases.



“Binance is an incredibly innovative company and has demonstrated a relentless commitment to product quality, innovation, and user-centricity, all of which show in their massive and loyal global community of more than 240 million users,” said Jeremy Allaire, Chairman and CEO of Circle. “With Binance rapidly becoming the world’s leading financial super app, and stablecoin adoption and utility at the core of this future financial system, this is a tremendous opportunity for USDC as it becomes ubiquitous on the Binance platform. I’m thrilled to be working with the Binance leadership team as they continue to build the largest digital asset company in the world.”



“Circle is without a doubt one of the most trusted and innovative companies in the digital asset ecosystem, and USDC is one of the most preeminent products in the world,” said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance. “Through our strategic partnership, our users will have even more opportunities to use USDC on our platform, including more USDC trading pairs, special promotions on USDC across trading, and other products on Binance. We will also work closely with Circle to drive innovation and utility for stablecoins globally. Working together as a team, we believe we can materially push forward the possibilities for the internet financial system.”







