1821 -- Britain's trade agency moved its offices from Basra, Iraq, to Kuwait until April 1822.

1959 -- The supreme state council, which runs affairs of Kuwait, formed a committee to document Kuwait's history since its establishment. The committee consisted of Abdulhameed Al-Sane, Nesf Al-Nesf, Mohammad Al-Otaibi, Ahmad Al-Bisher and Bader Al-Bader.

1960 -- Kuwait submitted its membership documents to the Arab League Economic Council.

1961 -- Iraqi seized 10 Kuwaiti ships at Basra and forced their skippers to replace the vessels' documents with Iraqi papers. Iraqi ruler Abdulkareem Qassem also froze money of Kuwaitis in Iraqi banks.

1963 -- Al-Shabab Sporting Club was established in Ahmadi City.

1968 -- Abdulwahhab Al-Qatami, a renowned skipper, passed away at age of 76. Born in 1892, Al-Qatami was appointed director of municipality in 1938 and the Kuwaiti government used his services to locate the continental shelf in the Arabian Sea.

1993 -- Salmiya power transforming station was reopened. The station was destroyed by Iraqi forces and was rebuilt with KD 6.628 million.

1997 -- Kuwait Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah opened Kuwait Airways Corporation's (KAC) new building, which was reconstructed after it was destroyed by Iraqi forces during their invasion and occupation of Kuwait in 1990-91.

2011 -- UN Security Council urged Iraq to abide by commitments towards the State of Kuwait with regards to missing persons and stolen properties.

2016 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society signed an agreement with Qatar Red Crescent to distribute aid on displaced Syrians in Aleppo.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a USD 60 million agreement to finance a waste water project in southern Lebanon. The fund also signed a USD 25 million grant to support communities hosting Syrian refugees.

2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the National Assembly's 16th Legislative Session, and called for a reform program to reach sustainable development.

2023 -- Kuwait Petroleum International announced the first blending process for sustainable aviation fuel in (Le Havre), France. (end)

