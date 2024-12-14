Jordanians Take To Street In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians on Friday rallied in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in protest of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.

During the protest, near Al Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman after Friday prayer, the participants also condemned the ongoing Israeli incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

They also called on the international community to uphold its obligations and prevent further violations and atrocities by Israeli forces against innocent civilians in Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The demonstrators praised the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah in support of the Palestinian cause.

Carrying banners denouncing the brutal aggression against Gaza, the participants applauded the Palestinians' resilience in the face of Israeli attacks and expressed their rejection of the war against Gaza.