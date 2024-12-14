First Real Photo Of Iphone 17 Case Appears On Web
12/14/2024 3:10:24 PM
A real photo of the Iphone 17 frame has appeared on the social
network Weibo. The image was shared by a Chinese insider under the
nickname Schrodinger's British Shorthair, who positions themselves
as a reliable source with informants in Apple's supply chain,
Azernews reports.
The photo of the frame reveals cutouts for the power button and
SIM card slot, as well as possibly the camera control keys on the
right side. On the left, there are the usual cutouts for the volume
control and Action buttons.
The insider's photo also confirmed earlier rumors that the
iPhone 17 will feature a horizontal camera unit, similar to Google
Pixel smartphones. Additionally, it was revealed that the
ultra-wide-angle module in the iPhone 17 will be placed centrally
on the back.
It is still unclear whether all models in the iPhone 17 series
will adopt this radically updated design, or if it will be
exclusive to one version – potentially the iPhone 17 Air.
The back of the iPhone 17 will be covered with a glass panel to
support wireless charging, maintaining Apple's focus on sleek
design and functionality.
The announcement and release of the iPhone 17 series are
expected in the fall of 2025, and with these early design details,
Apple enthusiasts are already speculating about the next major leap
in smartphone innovation.
