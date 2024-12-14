First Real Photo Of Iphone 17 Case Appears On Web

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A real photo of the 17 frame has appeared on the social network Weibo. The image was shared by a Chinese insider under the nickname Schrodinger's British Shorthair, who positions themselves as a reliable source with informants in Apple's chain, Azernews reports.

The photo of the frame reveals cutouts for the power button and SIM card slot, as well as possibly the camera control keys on the right side. On the left, there are the usual cutouts for the volume control and Action buttons.

The insider's photo also confirmed earlier rumors that the iPhone 17 will feature a horizontal camera unit, similar to Google Pixel smartphones. Additionally, it was revealed that the ultra-wide-angle module in the iPhone 17 will be placed centrally on the back.

It is still unclear whether all models in the iPhone 17 series will adopt this radically updated design, or if it will be exclusive to one version – potentially the iPhone 17 Air.

The back of the iPhone 17 will be covered with a glass panel to support wireless charging, maintaining Apple's focus on sleek design and functionality.

The announcement and release of the iPhone 17 series are expected in the fall of 2025, and with these early design details, Apple enthusiasts are already speculating about the next major leap in smartphone innovation.