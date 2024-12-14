Orban claims liberal world order is done

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has stated that Hungary's decision to resist liberal ideology will lead to significant advantages in the future. The conservative nationalist leader, who has held power since 2010, has built his platform on opposing what he views as the authoritarian influence of the European Union, particularly Brussels.



During a speech in Budapest on Tuesday, Orban declared, "The liberal world order is over." His remarks come amid growing criticism from EU leaders, who accuse Hungary of undermining democracy and hindering the EU's unity, especially regarding the Ukraine conflict. Orban, however, argues that the EU’s policies have been damaging to its member states.



Orban emphasized that only nations capable of leveraging their own national strengths and values will succeed in the changing global landscape. “Nations that conform and lose their identity will soon become irrelevant,” he warned during his address to university students.



Hungary, according to Orban, occupies a unique position as "the westernmost Eastern and the easternmost Western nation" and aims to connect with all the world's major economic powers.



Orban also criticized the West's handling of the Ukraine crisis, particularly the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, which he claims have harmed living standards across Europe. Unlike other European leaders who have pledged continued support to Ukraine, Orban has refused military aid to Kiev, instead seeking to mediate peace talks. Earlier this year, he undertook a diplomatic "peace tour," visiting Ukraine, Russia, China, and the US to promote negotiations.



Looking ahead, Orban expressed confidence that US President-elect Donald Trump, whom he supports, will bring significant changes to the situation in Ukraine after taking office in January.



MENAFN14122024000045015687ID1108993008