Manipur: Assam Rifles Destroys 354 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Farming In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 14 (IANS) The Assam Rifles alone destroyed 354 acres of illicit poppy cultivation this year, primarily in three Manipur districts -- Ukhrul, Churachandpur and Chandel.

A Defence spokesman said that through meticulously planned joint operations, the force successfully identified and destroyed 354 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, primarily in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel.

The Assam Rifles continued its determination to fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the India-Myanmar border, he said.

The spokesman said that by eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond.

According to the defence official, the battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for the para-military force, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years.

In 2020 the force identified a staggering 8057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1695 acres were destroyed. This trend of rigorous action continued in subsequent years with 5610 acres identified and 1976 acres destroyed in 2021.

The Assam Rifles intensified its operations in 2022 identifying 494 acres and destroying 715 acres, including previously undiscovered patches.

In 2023, 1735 acres were identified and 1488 acres were eradicated.

By 2024 the area of identified poppy fields had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the state and Central governments and security forces' multi-pronged strategy, the spokesman pointed out.

Noting that the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur, no single agency can effectively address this challenge alone, the spokesman said that collaborative operations have proven essential, with Assam Rifles actively coordinating with state and central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Manipur Police and other CAPFs deployed in the area.

The NCB, as the nodal agency for drug enforcement under the Ministry of Home Affairs, ensured synergy among all stakeholders during operations, especially during the opium harvesting seasons. Joint operations have focused on curbing cultivation, disrupting supply chains and dismantling the networks sustaining the illicit drug trade.

The security cover provided by the force has ensured the safe execution of destruction operations in vulnerable and conflict-prone areas.

Assam Rifles deftly incorporated advanced technology, such as drone surveillance in identifying poppy fields in inaccessible terrains.

An official statement said that these high-tech measures are complemented by actionable intelligence from local communities and inputs from civil society organisations (CSOs).

The Leveraging of Technology and Community Support has significantly enhanced the effectiveness of operations, ensuring a swift and targeted approach.

Additionally, the Force has also maintained a robust ground presence through Area Domination Patrols in traditional cultivation zones. This persistent vigilance has acted as a deterrent to the resurgence of illegal farming practices, the statement said.

Beyond destruction campaigns, Assam Rifles has also prioritised addressing the socio-economic factors driving poppy cultivation.

Under its "Drug-Free Manipur" initiative, the Force has conducted extensive awareness drives to educate communities about the perils of drug addiction and the risks associated with illegal farming.

Through regular interactions with villagers and local leaders, the force has actively promoted sustainable livelihood options, encouraging a shift toward legitimate and long-term economic activities.

Assam Rifles' zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities has led to legal actions against defaulters, including cultivators and financiers. These measures, combined with efforts to restrict cross-border narcotics trafficking, have disrupted the infrastructure supporting poppy cultivation.