(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir met with Indian Defense Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to discuss expanding defense cooperation between their countries, according to the Kremlin's press service. A brief released showed the two leaders greeting each other, with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov also present at the meeting.



Earlier in the day, Singh held separate talks with Belousov, focusing on strengthening defense and security collaboration. During the discussions, Singh emphasized India’s commitment to maintaining and deepening its relationship with Russia, despite global geopolitical pressures. He reaffirmed that India would continue to stand alongside Russia.



Singh’s visit to Russia also included a trip to Kaliningrad on Monday, where he attended the commissioning of the INS Tushil, a new frigate built for the Indian Navy at the Yantar shipyard. This vessel is the seventh of the Talwar-class frigates ordered by India and the first from the third production batch.



At the event, Aleksandr Mikheev, head of Russia's arms export agency Rosoboronexport, highlighted that the two nations are currently engaged in around ten joint naval projects, with more initiatives under discussion.



Both sides expressed commitment to fulfilling their high-level agreements, with Belousov noting that relations between Moscow and New Delhi have deepened through regular engagements between their leaders. Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a summit in Moscow in July and another meeting in Kazan during the BRICS summit in October.



